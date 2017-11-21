Virginia considers factors beyond test scores in new accreditation system

Dive Brief:

Virginia will begin considering other factors in addition to test scores in determining whether schools earn accreditation, The Washington Post reports.

Under a decision made by the state board of education last week, the state will also look at how much a school is improving and whether it is narrowing achievement gaps. Absenteeism rates will also be part of the system, as well as dropout rates and college and career readiness measures in high school.

The governor still needs to review the plan, which is due to be implemented next fall, and the system also includes three levels — a one, meaning that a school is at or above standards; a two, indicating that a school is making steady progress; and a three, meaning a school is below standards, the article explains.

Dive Insight:

Calls to expand measures of school quality and student performance to include additional and more meaningful information have reached beyond the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to impact the state level as well. GreatSchools’ newly revised ratings for schools, announced earlier this month is another example of the shift away from single measures to determine how schools stack up against each other.

While no data or accountability system can ever include all of the factors that impact student achievement, it appears that long-time pressure from educators, advocacy groups and other organizations have influenced policymakers on this topic.