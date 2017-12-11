Warranties should be a key consideration in ed tech purchases

Dive Brief:

Districts and schools should factor in warranties when weighing the cost-effectiveness and durability of tech purchases, Califone Marketing Manager Scott Evans writes for eSchool News.

Due to the frequency of use, premature fatigue is likely for devices and accessories used in schools, which necessitates consideration of the materials used in a product as well as whether the vendor offers lifetime protection — both factors that can lower long-term investment.

Evans also recommends investigating whether products are recommended for commercial use, as they are typically better designed to weather daily use than consumer products and often come with better warranty programs.

Dive Insight:

The daily wear-and-tear of use by multiple students can quickly age a variety of tech equipment, from tablets to headphones. This can be especially true at the elementary level, where younger students might handle items more haphazardly and be more likely to share a device. Assuring that a warranty is in place and that it accounts for a variety of scenarios can help keep costs down given that replacements will be an inevitable necessity over the lifespan of any school or district tech purchase.

Though many consumer options may look fancier to onlookers, seeking commercial items made from high-grade plastics and other more durable materials can help make the most of every dollar in a tech purchase. And the money saved on the higher-quality warranties with those items could be the difference between providing even more interesting programs, curricular resources, after-school activities, field trips or other opportunities to students.

Of course, the most important question educators should continue considering when making these purchases, as Scott McLeod​, an associate professor of educational leadership at the University of Colorado Denver and the founder of CASTLE, previously told us, is how a particular device or piece of equipment will empower students to do amazing things that make a difference.