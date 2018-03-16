What educators need to know about literacy
Check out these 5 recent stories spotlighting challenges and strategies for getting students reading at level
Research shows that reading at level by grade 3 is critical to determining a student's educational achievement and future success. This month, our Spotlight series focused on the topic, gathering a wide range of perspectives from administrators and teachers nationwide, highlighting several approaches making an impact.
-
These strategies are driving K-3 literacy efforts
There’s a clear shift in curriculum between 3rd and 4th grade — instead of learning to read, students are expected to start reading to learn. Read More »
-
Project LIT: How a Nashville educator turned a class project into a nationwide movement
ASeeking to address book deserts, English teacher Jarred Amato and his students have inspired the launch of chapters nationwide. Read More »
-
In one California district, dual language immersion is 'a pathway to closing the achievement gap'
Students become "language models" for each other in two-way programs. Read More »
-
NWEA unveils K-3 reading fluency test
Researchers and teachers weigh in on using computer and in-person assessments. Read More »
-
Pre-to-3: Study examines drama's links to early literacy
Theatrical approaches give students “another language” to show what they’ve learned. Read More »
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter