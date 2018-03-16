Feature

What educators need to know about literacy

Check out these 5 recent stories spotlighting challenges and strategies for getting students reading at level

March 16, 2018

Research shows that reading at level by grade 3 is critical to determining a student's educational achievement and future success. This month, our Spotlight series focused on the topic, gathering a wide range of perspectives from administrators and teachers nationwide, highlighting several approaches making an impact.

  1. These strategies are driving K-3 literacy efforts

    There’s a clear shift in curriculum between 3rd and 4th grade — instead of learning to read, students are expected to start reading to learn. Read More »

  2. Project LIT: How a Nashville educator turned a class project into a nationwide movement

    ASeeking to address book deserts, English teacher Jarred Amato and his students have inspired the launch of chapters nationwide. Read More »

  3. In one California district, dual language immersion is 'a pathway to closing the achievement gap'

    Students become "language models" for each other in two-way programs. Read More »

  4. NWEA unveils K-3 reading fluency test

    Researchers and teachers weigh in on using computer and in-person assessments. Read More »

  5. Pre-to-3: Study examines drama's links to early literacy

    Theatrical approaches give students “another language” to show what they’ve learned. Read More »

