What if the College Football Playoffs were based on graduation rates?

Of the Power 5 conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) does the best job of graduating students, both overall and those who play on the schools’ football teams; of the top 25 teams, the ACC boasts 9 tops at graduating football players and 10 tops overall. Incidentally, the ACC is also home to the best football team in the land heading into the College Football Playoffs in the Clemson Tigers.

The Big Ten claims second, with seven of the highest football team graduation rates and six of the highest overall school graduation rates, and the Pac-12 rounds out the top-three, with four of the top graduating football programs and six of the top overall graduation rates. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has four of the highest graduating football teams and three of the highest graduating student bodies. And while the Big 12 can claim one football team with top-25 graduation rates (the University Texas, at number 15), none of the Big 12 schools have an overall student graduation rate which places in the top-25.

Methodology

Using the NCAA Graduation Success Rate data for the 2010 cohort to look specifically at six-year graduation rates of football players at each NCAA Division I Power 5 program, and Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) provisional data for the 2010 cohort to evaluate overall success at graduating the total student body in six years, rankings were assigned for the top-25 programs. For the playoff bowls — Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl — teams were placed based purely on the rankings 1-12. For the remaining major bowls, teams were placed based on traditional conference match-ups for each bowl (e.g. Alamo Bowl is traditionally Pac-12 vs. Big-12).

Notre Dame was considered an ACC team for the purposes of this ranking.

Note: Only bowls featuring two ranked teams were included, so the Outback Bowl, which this year features two unranked teams for the first time since 2010, was left off the list.

Here's what the College Football Playoffs and the major bowl match-ups would look like if they were ranked based on how well they graduate their football players:

In a recent analysis of the academic progress of all bowl-bound teams conducted by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports housed at the University of Central Florida, Richard Lapchick, the center’s director and the report’s primary author, said, “This year, 100% of the schools participating in a bowl game had at least a 50% Graduation Success Rate for their football teams compared to last year when 99% (79 of the 80) of the schools had a 50% GSR.”

However, as is the case with school graduation gaps overall, racial graduation gaps still persist — Lapchick noted “the gap between white and African-American football student-athletes continues to be a major issue standing at 16% this year,” and 38% of bowl-bound teams have gaps of 20 or more percentage points, an increase from last year’s 36%.

“The good news is it is shrinking as last year’s report showed a 19% difference between the two groups,” he said. “Among the 78 bowl-bound teams, the average GSR for African-American student-athletes is 71%, up from 68% in 2016. The average GSR for white football student-athletes is 87% which has remained the same as last year. In addition, just two teams graduated less than half of their African-American football student-athletes, which is an improvement from five schools in 2016. No team graduated less than half of its white football student-athletes.”

Still, football players of both races graduate at a higher rate than their non-athlete male peers, Lapchick found, with the national graduation rate at 41% for African-American males and 65% for white males across the same institutions.