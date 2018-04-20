What K-12 administrators need to know about assessments
Check out these 5 recent stories spotlighting testing challenges and strategies
As spring rolls in, flowers begin to bloom, and students begin to grow restless for the impending summer break, educators and pupils alike know brace for one impending certainty: assessment season. Along with the countless other tests students take throughout the year, the final weeks of the school year bring standardized tests mandated by state and federal law that carry the added burden of having school funding, educator performance evaluation and individual schools' continued existences attached to them.
Due to those pressures, the last decade has seen an increased awareness of needing to get away from "teaching to the test" and spending countless hours on test prep at the expense of other instruction, with the Every Student Succeeds Act allowing states more flexibility and some states exploring new approaches. This month, our Spotlight series focused on the topic, gathering a wide range of perspectives from administrators and other educators nationwide.
ESSA pilot spurs states' interest in performance assessment
Districts increase efforts to design assessments "that make sense for kids." Read More »
4 administrators share their greatest challenges in assessing student progress
Accounting for authentic experiences and external factors like poverty continues to present obstacles. Read More »
We can't assess like we were assessed
West Hempstead Union Free School District Director of Humanities Starr Sackstein writes that effective assessment must give students more say in their learning. Read More »
2017 NAEP sees almost no growth in US students' math, reading scores
There were small increases in reading performance among 8th-graders, including English learners and students with disabilities. Read More »
Math, ELA testing emphasis doesn't have to push out broader class options
Finding ways to "ally" different subjects can be key to their continued inclusion in a high-stakes assessment environment. Read More »
