What K-12 administrators need to know about assessments

As spring rolls in, flowers begin to bloom, and students begin to grow restless for the impending summer break, educators and pupils alike know brace for one impending certainty: assessment season. Along with the countless other tests students take throughout the year, the final weeks of the school year bring standardized tests mandated by state and federal law that carry the added burden of having school funding, educator performance evaluation and individual schools' continued existences attached to them.

Due to those pressures, the last decade has seen an increased awareness of needing to get away from "teaching to the test" and spending countless hours on test prep at the expense of other instruction, with the Every Student Succeeds Act allowing states more flexibility and some states exploring new approaches. This month, our Spotlight series focused on the topic, gathering a wide range of perspectives from administrators and other educators nationwide.