What's Next: How the coronavirus pandemic could change higher ed

The coronavirus turned higher education on its head. Campuses closed and instruction moved online. Recruitment for the coming academic year is in question. Several colleges froze hiring, and faculty, staff and administrators across the board are concerned about budget cuts.

While the attention is largely on the present moment, changes made now can have important effects in the coming months and years.

In our new article series, we're helping you understand those changes and their potential implications. Read on to learn how changes made as a result of the coronavirus could affect topics such as the credit hour, pass/fail grading and test-optional policies.

Have a topic you'd like us to look into? Let us know.