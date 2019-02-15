Wright State moves on from strike, but colleges could face more 'contentious' bargaining ahead

Dive Brief:

Wright State University's deal with faculty that ended a 20-day strike provides for staffing continuity and "eliminates near-term operational risks" like having to hire from a temporary faculty pool or change scheduling, Moody's analysts led by Christopher Collins said in a Thursday client note .

. The deal, which keeps salaries flat through 2021 and provides for raises thereafter, also heads off reputational risk that a prolonged strike may have caused, the analysts said. At the same time it leaves WSU with spending flexibility to hold down costs after years of rickety finances .

. Colleges and universities broadly could face more "contentious" collective bargaining and more strikes as finances come under pressure from competition, demographics, state funding cuts and constrained tuition pricing, the analysts said .

Dive Insight:

WSU faculty went on strike Jan. 22 after contract negotiations broke down over issues including workload, healthcare, furloughs and raises. Leading up to it was a steadily building financial crisis as the university's cash and liquidity diminished with declining enrollment.

A fact-finding committee set up to look into the dispute between faculty and WSU administration noted that "is undergoing one of the most severe financial crises in the history of higher education in the United States." The crisis followed an enrollment decline of 12% from fiscal 2011 through 2017, a time when donations fell as well and healthcare costs increased. Moreover, international student fell by 23% in 2016 and by another 29% in 2017

The university's chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) rejected the fact-finder's report (which labeled various AAUP positions as "absurd") and protested the extra power it recommended giving to administration to eliminate faculty. "This would make tenure and continuing appointments meaningless — immediately," the union's executive committee said. "Any faculty member could be laid off." Faculty also protested, among other issues, 2-day furloughs and a proposal to nix raises for the duration of contracts.

Going into the strike, the university had managed to improve its financial standing. After declining since 2011, WSU's operating cash flow margin hit bottom in 2016 at around negative 4% and its cash on hand hit bottom in 2017, according to Moody's. Since then, cash margin has improved significantly, to 8% in 2018.

Even so, maintaining financial performance will be a "challenge" still in the face of expected enrollment and tuition revenue declines, Moody's analysts said. They also pointed out that the new contract, which included some concessions to faculty (such as pay raises starting in 2022 and a reduced furlough option), will help WSU keep rebuilding its financial footing after a period of "significant strain."

WSU may just be the first of many schools to face acrimonious negotiations with faculty. As Moody's analysts noted, cost-cutting efforts by administration dealing with enrollment and revenue declines are "in conflict" with employees' interests in "maximizing faculty compensation increases and strengthening other benefits."