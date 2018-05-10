Yale, Duke, Colorado State incidents reveal miles to go on inclusion efforts on campus

Twitter was on fire with higher ed professionals who were quick to point that out.

May 10, 2018

This week, three incidents at public and private institutions in different parts of the country underscored the lack of racial sensitivity that is still too prevalent on college campuses — and just how out of touch some administrators can be when it comes to racism on campus. Twitter was on fire with higher ed professionals who were quick to criticize.

At Yale, a white doctoral student called the police on an African American student who was napping in the common area of a dorm. Apparently, this is not the first time this woman has targeted her classmate, and Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy in the woman’s actions.

And the lack of response from the university:

But, to some, it’s clear the underlying issue is about control:

Don't like music in coffee shop? Fire barista

At Duke, vice president for student affairs Larry Moneta was said to have gotten two contract employees fired over music they played in the coffee shop where they were working. W. Carson Byrd, an assistant professor at the University of Louisville, noted the disconnect between scholarly interests in other cultures and the actual ability to include people from those cultures in the campus experience:

And others quickly pointed out the hypocrisy in Moneta’s own professed commitment to free speech on campus:

Meanwhile, others applauded the university Duke president Vincent Price for clearly condemning Moneta's actions and placing him on leave.


Students make mom "nervous"? Call police

Finally, at Colorado State, a “nervous mom” called the police on two Native American students who joined her admissions tour group, calling them “suspicious” after the 17- and 19-year-old brothers traveled seven hours to visit the campus. Adrienne Keene, an assistant professor at Brown University and a member of the Cherokee nation, said this is “nothing new” for Native people in what is now known as America, whose very existence in this country is seen as threatening.

Louisville's Byrd and others made similar observations about the idea that Colorado State should be a space that is free from non-white faces (although, according to Department of Education data, the university’s main campus in Fort Collins is 29% non-white):

The woman visiting Colorado State said the brothers didn’t belong. The police officers who responded to the Yale student's call told Lolade Siyonbola that they get to decide who belongs, whether she believes she had a right to be there or not. One of the officers responding at Colorado State told the boys’ mother via phone this should be a lesson in “speaking up,” a reference to the boys’ decision to ignore questions.

And Georgetown sociologist Michael Eric Dyson wants the higher ed community — and the general public — to acknowledge it isn’t about what the students do; it’s about who they are and a need to remind them, as the police officers did in both cases, that they don’t belong.

