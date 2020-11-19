5 predictions for post-pandemic K-12 IT support

In a world besieged by a pandemic, school districts must juggle distance and hybrid learning, monitor health and educational outcomes, and remain flexible and cost-conscious amid ongoing uncertainty. Meanwhile, school tech support must keep it all afloat, because without technology, none of what’s happening today is possible.

But what does this mean for the future of school tech support? Where is this great educational experiment leading? How should K-12 IT teams plan for the future?

Certainly, getting back to “normal” (whatever that means now) is everyone’s goal. Kids back in school. Educators teaching in-person. School activities in full swing. But the new reliance on technology isn’t going to disappear; it’s going to evolve.

What’s in store for school tech support in 2021 and beyond? Here are our top predictions:

1. An increased investment in cloud-based applications

Cloud-based applications, especially learning management systems like Google Classroom, have saved the school day during the pandemic. Flexible, cost-effective and easy to use, cloud-based technology fits the bill for future investments too.

This applies to how tech teams deliver IT support. A lightweight cloud-based remote support solution with all the key functionality needed to address support issues will be ideal in a predominantly cloud-based IT environment.

2. An explosion of device types & operating systems used by students and teachers

Got Google Chromebooks? Popular for running cloud-based applications, these devices are in hot demand as districts accelerate their 1:1 laptop programs. Until these goals are realized, and to satisfy various class requirements and preferences, school tech teams will need to support a mix of personal devices and operating systems. To support this diverse ecosystem, tech teams will need the right tool in place to support the more traditional Macs and PCs as well as the more non-traditional Chromebooks and tablets that are growing in popularity.

3. Renewed interest in increasing connectivity and equity towards distance learning

Supporting the tech that makes distance learning possible isn’t a point-in-time need. Keeping communities connected to the classroom opens many opportunities for enriched learning and participation from homework assignments to parent-teacher organization attendance. To keep teachers, administrators, students and parents connected, the ability to remotely support anyone in the school community will continue to be a key requirement.

4. New security norms & policies to secure remote learning

Zoombombing is no joke to IT. Any IT breach is serious when kids’ safety and security are concerned, yet unfortunately as tech usage increases so does malicious activity. Because remote support is such powerful technology, IT teams will need to require that their remote support tool has validation measures that stop malicious actors in their tracks and ensure that users can only receive support from dedicated support team members.

5. The end of snow days

With distance-learning methods already proven and in place, not even Acts of God will stop teachers from teaching. School calendars will be set in stone and no one has to worry about gaps in education. IT help desks will have the right tools to keep everyone up and running safely and efficiently, even when they’re working from home in their PJs.

Will there still be time for sledding and hot cocoa? With fast and frictionless remote support, IT will make sure of it.

Are you prepared to support the future of K-12 EdTech?

It’s critical to academic success today and tomorrow that you have the right remote support tool in place. Learn how GoToAssist makes the grade today and satisfies your future requirements.