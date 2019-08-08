The logic behind time-bound learning experiences

Logic models are used across industries to hypothesize and visualize sets of resources and activities that can lead to desired outcomes. Through graphical interpretations, logic models also illustrate the evidence, assumptions and processes that influence belief in the model to impact those desired outcomes. To put it more simply, logic models ask and answer the questions “What do we want to achieve?” and “What do we need to do to make it happen?” The more specific the outcomes, the more detailed and robust the logic model.

At Participate, we partner with organizations and school districts to build intentional, effective professional learning through Communities of Practice. While all of the organizations that we work with are distinct, they share a common goal to make professional learning more relevant, engaging and practical for the educators that they support. In addition, our partners often want to build trust and loyalty with educators in their learning communities.

Time-bound learning experiences are intensive but manageable bursts of learning that utilize blended-learning approaches to help participants reach specific learning objectives while encouraging engagement and a sense of belonging to a group of individuals with a shared interest or passion. Communities of Practice are the perfect vehicles for supporting and managing time-bound learning experiences for educators who want flexible learning options, engaged facilitation and peer support, and may be geographically dispersed from other educators with their specific interests.

When designing time-bound learning experiences in collaboration with partners, we are often striving to provide meaningful opportunities that impact the day-to-day instructional practices of educators. Because we want educators to feel empowered to take on roles as learning experience designers, researchers and leaders, we must ask:

What knowledge or skills will educators need to feel inspired to take on new learning roles and practices?

What activities and resources are required to support the diverse learning needs of educators?

What are the desired outcomes from an innovative learning experience and how can we provide educators with supportive coaching to reach them?

We then tailor the inputs and activities of time-bound learning experiences in order to create structured, hands-on and minds-on learning that enables meaningful application of content, tools and pedagogical strategies for members of Communities of Practice. The many benefits to learners are mirrored by the benefits to the organizations that create and facilitate the learning experiences.

