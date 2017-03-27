-
Arguments before SCOTUS in special ed case focus on terminology
Justices heard arguments this week in a case that might redefine what special education students are entitled to as part of their free public education.
Georgia announces plans to consolidate 4 more schools
The state continues its efforts to create greater efficiency in higher ed spending with the latest round of mergers.
FeatureNew Niagara Falls City School District superintendent makes staff diversity key priority
Mark Laurrie took over last summer, and one of his first commitments was to prioritize minority recruitment among teachers and staff.
4 years later, Harvard and MIT offer review of MOOCs
The pioneering institutions of the massive online open course movement report on the success of the initiative.
K-12 districts expand 'digital first' initiatives, skip textbooks
Districts in North Carolina, Arizona, Texas, Maryland and Pennsylvania are among those embracing a digital-first mindset that makes devices the primary tool of instruction over textbooks.
FeatureWhat if college football rankings were based on academics?
With the nation shifting its emphasis to defining college value through tangible academic outcomes, we took a look at how the nation’s best football schools measure up in the classroom.
Districts share lessons learned from 1:1 device initiatives
Strong network infrastructure and careful app selection and management have contributed to successful 1:1 device programs in Illinois, California and North Carolina.
Delivering courses online: a setup guide
Campus Technology profiles the necessary steps for creating learning space for distance instruction.
FeatureFiction has significant role in social emotional learning
Joseph Coulson, president of the Great Books Foundation and a former teacher, contributed to a Harvard University study that found reading fiction can help improve “theory of mind” ability.
Nearly 200 for-profit colleges almost 100% federally funded
A new study suggests the number of for-profit institutions drawing a majority of their revenue from student loan disbursements is decreasing, but a total view of federal funds to these schools yields a shocking statistic.
Virginia school district inserts maker education into entire philosophy
Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Pam Moran wants teachers to prepare students for state assessments, but the primary focus is on preparing them for success in everyday life.
FeatureMaryland returns to national spotlight in federal higher ed discrimination lawsuit
Judge to rule on remedies for generations of 'separate but equal' dual system of public higher education in the state.
Report highlights barriers to teaching for multilingual paraprofessionals
An asset to serving increasingly diverse student populations, multilingualism often turns into a barrier because of English-only licensure exams.
Study: Colleges spend efficiently when it comes to faculty pay
A compensation review of salaries at two high-research universities shows how discipline impacts earnings.
FeaturePhiladelphia Principal Sharif El-Mekki embraces servant leadership to make a difference
The Mastery Charter School-Shoemaker head takes a hands-on approach to buoy school climate.
Texas lawmakers propose version of NC's bathroom bill
State braces for potential protests, loss of business in latest round of legislation targeting sector of the LGBT community.
Personalized learning trend supports students as individuals
Middletown City School District in New York is among those that personalizes the educational trajectories of students, eliminating social promotion and customizing lessons for their needs.
FeatureHigher ed takes on fake news epidemic
In the digital age, many have found it more difficult to discern fact from fiction. Now, universities are heading to the front lines to tackle the problem.
One of the nation's largest school districts prioritizes IT infrastructure investments
The 67,000-student Seminole County Public Schools system in Florida has used technology to transform teaching and learning but only found success with the replacement of its aging IT infrastructure.
Iowa lawmakers consider bill to end public college tenure system
The legislative proposal would terminate promotional opportunities for faculty at two- and four-year institutions while opening new justifications for outright terminations.
Feature6 K-12 administrators to watch in 2017
These school and district leaders represent a solid sample of the issues schools and districts face and the efforts to guide them into the 21st century.
Examining the impact and ethics of tracking students
How colleges and universities are using technology to learn students' academic and personal profiles and navigating the ethics of such monitoring practices.
Learning analytics tools can help guide decision-making in K-12 schools
Even educators who have access to important student and operational data can be at a loss when it comes to properly analyzing it, but tools exist to turn data into actionable information.
Feature5 higher ed leaders to watch in 2017 (and beyond)
Experts at doing more with less and bridging divides in academe, these administrators are shaking up the industry.
Literacy priorities survey finds disconnect between what gets attention, what's important
The International Literacy Association surveyed more than 1,500 literacy leaders from 89 countries for its 2017 What’s Hot in Literacy report.