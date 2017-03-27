-
-
FeatureCalifornia Community Colleges envision workforce development 2.0
The system is earning more in public funding and changing the way we look at professional training.
-
Harvard professor's teaching strategies offer lessons for K-12 educators
Harvard professor David Malan’s Computer Science 50 course attracts thousands of students from Harvard and Yale each year, reaching them in three important ways.
-
New bills seek to expand access, performance at Florida's public institutions
Two new legislative proposals are likely to pass with strong new guidelines for faculty support and education goals.
-
FeatureSchools chase energy savings, educational opportunity in solar
Poway Unified School District in Southern California expects to save $250,000 per year because of its latest solar energy project.
-
-
Missouri college officials make case against funding cuts
College and university officials offer hard data in an effort to hold off more than $30 million in legislative cuts.
-
Enrollment, test scores fall or stagnate in segregated Harlem schools
Traditional neighborhood schools in Harlem have been losing students to alternatives in the charter or private sector, even while public schools in the nearby Upper West Side thrive.
-
FeatureHigher education officials brace for impact of Trump liberal arts cuts
Grinnell College is one of many institutions nationwide where institutional identities may be reshaped by new spending priorities.
-
43 states have disproportionate arrest rates of black students in schools
An analysis of federal data by the Education Week Research Center found the share of black students arrested at school to be 20 percentage points higher than their share of enrollment in 20 states.
-
-
Harvard cuts half of internal endowment management staff
The Ivy League institution eyes dramatic realignment to bolster its lagging returns.
-
FeatureSEL part of NYC charter's foundation
The Renaissance Charter School sees social-emotional learning as much more than a passing fad, embedding it into the very fabric of everyday teaching and learning.
-
How Trump's wall could impact higher education
Observers expect negative outcomes from the president's immigration agenda.
-
Teaching digital citizenship to students with autism spectrum disorders
Instruction on online etiquette has become a standard element of school curricula as students spend more time on the web, and lessons can be especially useful for students on the autism spectrum.
-
FeatureAffordability, access, fate of undocumented students top higher ed leaders' Trump concerns
A few days after the election, higher ed leaders gathered to discuss apprehensions about what the nation's next president could mean for the industry.
-
Rhode Island moves forward on scaled personalized learning effort
The state had a strong focus on blended learning several years ago, creating a technological foundation to explore and scale best practices in personalized learning.
-
Calls for 'money-back' guarantees troublesome for higher ed
The total amount for defaulted federal student loans stands a $99 billion, and some experts say colleges should share some of the blame.
-
FeatureWhat does leading the nation on NGSS look like?
Washington was a lead state in developing the Next Generation Science Standards, and now it is ahead of other states in developing a comprehensive, summative assessment.
-
Future in flux at U of Louisville
Dramatic changes to Kentucky's political landscape have created a culture of questions for one of its largest campuses.
-
California's Linked Learning Alliance debuts voluntary certification program for career academies
It hopes to offer a level of structure through clear, universal standards.
-
FeatureIn era of fiscal concern, colleges look to new degree programs to boost bottom lines
New programs, particularly in STEM fields, expand opportunities for enrollment and development.
-
Rural district in Arkansas brings healthcare services to school campus
The Magazine Wellness Center has expanded access for students, school staff members and the community, first with support from a grant and now through local funding.
-
Special mission schools see pros and cons in community college articulation agreements
But with free public tuition programs gaining steam in several states, convincing students to pursue private education comes with challenges.
-
FeatureAn Inauguration Day look at the Trump presidency's projected impact on K-12
As thousands gather in Washington for the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as 45th President of the United States, a look at what the next four years may hold for education.
-
Attorneys General seek to block for-profit accreditor from reinstatement with ED
Top state lawyers reintroduce themselves in a familiar fight over for-profit accreditation standards and potential harm to students.
-
Where federal policy under Trump could mean big changes for education
The new administration is set to impact a lot more than school choice, and Education Week’s compilation of top issues to watch includes ESSA implementation, Ed. Dept. funding and civil rights.
-
FeatureWhat if college football rankings were based on academics?
With the nation shifting its emphasis to defining college value through tangible academic outcomes, we took a look at how the nation’s best football schools measure up in the classroom.