FeatureMaryland returns to national spotlight in federal higher ed discrimination lawsuit
Judge to rule on remedies for generations of 'separate but equal' dual system of public higher education in the state.
Perkins Act reauthorization would support vocational ed
The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to reauthorize the Carl D. Perkins Vocational and Technical Education Act in the fall, and its future now depends on the Senate and president.
Can a text message increase college access for low-income students?
Some officials say small investments in providing high school prospects college admissions information can have a dramatic impact on who goes to college and where.
FeatureFiction has significant role in social emotional learning
Joseph Coulson, president of the Great Books Foundation and a former teacher, contributed to a Harvard University study that found reading fiction can help improve “theory of mind” ability.
Seeking reprieve from fed loan repayment, former ITT students file lawsuit
Former students at a high-profile, now-closed for-profit seek to launch a class action suit on behalf of thousands of students on the hook for federal student loan repayment.
District leaders offer tips for embracing OER
A panel of educators offered insights about open educational resources and shared experiences from their schools and districts in a recent webinar hosted by the Consortium for School Networking.
FeatureHigher ed takes on fake news epidemic
In the digital age, many have found it more difficult to discern fact from fiction. Now, universities are heading to the front lines to tackle the problem.
Administrators to watch and fake news: The week's most-read education news
Stay ahead of the class with the latest on fiction's role in social-emotional learning and more here.
Student-designed courses thrive at Cal-Berkeley
The LA Times profiles the evolution of student-centered curriculum development, and the positive impact it creates for students.
FeaturePhiladelphia Principal Sharif El-Mekki embraces servant leadership to make a difference
The Mastery Charter School-Shoemaker head takes a hands-on approach to buoy school climate.
Could free speech on campus affect funding models in Wisconsin?
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said funding for universities could be tied to factors like the number of courses professors teach at an institution, "free speech on campus" and student performance.
King details Obama administration legacy in exit memo
The outgoing secretary of education discusses the promise of education, progress made under the last eight years and what needs to be done moving forward.
Feature5 higher ed leaders to watch in 2017 (and beyond)
Experts at doing more with less and bridging divides in academe, these administrators are shaking up the industry.
Now is the time to consider wearable tech's possibilities in schools
Wearable devices are expected to become mainstream in the education space within four to five years.
How the Internet of Things is reshaping campus IT strategy
Ed Tech Magazine offers four tips for institutions preparing for enhanced connectivity in the future.
Feature6 K-12 administrators to watch in 2017
These school and district leaders represent a solid sample of the issues schools and districts face and the efforts to guide them into the 21st century.
Minnesota for-profits ordered to pay restitution to former students
Former students will receive repayment of costs for enrollment after court's ruling that schools engaged in fraudulent marketing and credentialing practices.
2017 Quality Counts report card gives nation overall 'C' grade
Education Week’s 2017 Quality Counts report gives each state and the nation a summative A-F grade based on scores in three areas: chance for success, school finance and K-12 achievement.
Feature4 CIOs share higher ed tech predictions for 2017
A number of issues, developments and trends promise an interesting year ahead.
Weeklong zebrafish experiment engages, excites students
Nonprofit outreach program Project BioEYES gives students at all grade levels a week to study zebrafish from the embryo to larvae stage.
The ins and outs of closing a college
The logistics of a campus closure involve more than shutting the doors and transferring students.
FeatureWhat's on the horizon for K-12 ed tech in 2017?
Four school and district tech chiefs weigh in with their predictions and concerns for the coming year.
Study finds shift to contingent faculty doesn't save much in total personnel costs
A new survey shows that most savings generated by hiring more adjunct instructors go to other areas of service and development.
Economists recognize limits of free markets when it comes to education
Susan Dynarski, a professor of education, public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, writes many economists count education as a sector in need of government intervention.
FeatureBest of 2016: Top stories in higher ed over the past year
If 2015 was the year of protests and campus unrest in higher ed, 2016 may go down as the year of uncertainty.