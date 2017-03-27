-
FeatureSEL part of NYC charter's foundation
The Renaissance Charter School sees social-emotional learning as much more than a passing fad, embedding it into the very fabric of everyday teaching and learning.
Survey of high-achievers uncovers overlooked student needs
The National Leadership Academies surveyed nearly 3,000 high-achieving high school students and their parents in 2016, finding these students feel isolated and bored in school.
Private college boosts enrollment with new approach to student financial aid filing
Houston Baptist University bet on proper completion of student FAFSAs as a retention strategy, and learned some valuable lessons along the way.
Why are schools so behind on using data to make decisions?
A report from the Center for Data Innovation found the K-12 system lags in using data to improve outcomes, and while there are valid reasons why, it’s still a missed opportunity.
Arkansas moves towards performance-based funding model for higher ed
State officials say that an outcomes-based formula for funding colleges will encourage more access and ensure smart spending of public funds.
Critics say DeVos' stance on school choice has already been proven wrong
Sarah Carr, editor of the Teacher Project at Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism, writes for Slate that history has made clear school choice without any government intervention is bad for kids.
FeatureAffordability, access, fate of undocumented students top higher ed leaders' Trump concerns
A few days after the election, higher ed leaders gathered to discuss apprehensions about what the nation's next president could mean for the industry.
Kentucky court rules against UK school newspaper on sexual assault coverage
FERPA regulations are at the center of a court ruling against the University of Kentucky's student newspaper and its coverage of a controversial campus crime issue.
Should higher ed do more to influence policy?
Given the history of federal divestment in research advisement, should colleges and universities can fill in the gap to save their own industry?
Are these ed tech buzzwords on the chopping block under Trump?
Terms like the 'achievement gap,' 'data-driven instruction,' and 'flipped classrooms' got a foothold during the Obama administration, but some may not survive Trump’s presidency.
CTE program gets a boost by embedding programs in local businesses
The Onondaga Cortland Madison Board of Cooperative Educational Services has stepped up its partnerships with local businesses to offer students embedded career and tech ed programs.
'Skills gap' causes strategic reassessment from universities
Institutions scramble to adjust the way they teach students in order to meet new industrial demands.
Principal Pipeline Initiative report outlines successes in 6 urban districts
Four years ago the Wallace Foundation selected six urban districts to participate in a pipeline initiative aimed at improving principal quality and an independent study hails their progress.
HBCUs among nation's best at producing social mobility for low-income students
Schools with open-access missions outpace Ivy Leagues in helping graduates move to higher levels of socioeconomic status.
FeatureWhat does leading the nation on NGSS look like?
Washington was a lead state in developing the Next Generation Science Standards, and now it is ahead of other states in developing a comprehensive, summative assessment.
Kentucky to shift aid strategy from merit to need-based
One of the state's largest institutions says it wants to re-define student access within its institutional student aid program.
FeatureIn era of fiscal concern, colleges look to new degree programs to boost bottom lines
New programs, particularly in STEM fields, expand opportunities for enrollment and development.
Department of Education offers schools new ed tech evaluation tool
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Educational Technology developed the Ed Tech Rapid Cycle Evaluation Coach in partnership with Mathematica to give schools a free evaluation platform.
Survey finds increasing salaries and high optimism within the K-12 IT field
The second annual survey by the THE Journal found the overall average salary for IT professionals in education was $65,742, or $2,000 higher than last year.
What to do with sexual assault repeat offenders on campus
The New York Times reveals data on students with a history of sexual assault and the compromising position it can create for Title IX response.
FeatureAn Inauguration Day look at the Trump presidency's projected impact on K-12
As thousands gather in Washington for the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as 45th President of the United States, a look at what the next four years may hold for education.
Trump administration signals potential cuts to arts funding
Endowments which support public broadcast entities could be in jeopardy with rumors of new Trump federal budget priorities swirling.
Education leaders bristle at Trump mention of 'students deprived of all knowledge'
In his inaugural address on Friday, President Donald Trump lamented his view of an education system “flush with cash” that nevertheless leaves students “deprived of all knowledge.”
FeatureWhat if college football rankings were based on academics?
With the nation shifting its emphasis to defining college value through tangible academic outcomes, we took a look at how the nation’s best football schools measure up in the classroom.
FeatureNYC's only K-12 school with music as core subject sees high outcomes
The leaders of the Special Music School at Kaufman Music Center believe intensive music instruction is a direct contributor to academic success.