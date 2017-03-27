-
Ubiquitous access brings assistive technology mainstream
Devices like iPads and Chromebooks often come with built-in assistive technology or easily accommodate applications that provide it, increasing opportunities for all students.
AASCU lists top higher ed policy matters for states in 2017
The advocacy organization for public institutions lays out the top funding and industrial priorities for the upcoming year.
FeatureWhat does leading the nation on NGSS look like?
Washington was a lead state in developing the Next Generation Science Standards, and now it is ahead of other states in developing a comprehensive, summative assessment.
Florida public colleges spend $2M in lobbying each year
Public schools in the Sunshine State invest in engaging lawmakers for support and funding.
NGSS early adopters embrace new standards in California
About 200,000 students attend K-8 schools that signed on as early adopters of the Next Generation Science Standards, which will be the basis of state tests starting in 2019.
FeatureIn era of fiscal concern, colleges look to new degree programs to boost bottom lines
New programs, particularly in STEM fields, expand opportunities for enrollment and development.
Personalized learning can better serve an increasingly diverse student body
The Vista Unified School District in California embraced the model as a way to improve outcomes among a diverse group of students.
Could negative enrollment trends spell trouble for textbook publishers?
Fewer students and more technology are pending signs of struggle for the billion-dollar industry.
FeatureNYC's only K-12 school with music as core subject sees high outcomes
The leaders of the Special Music School at Kaufman Music Center believe intensive music instruction is a direct contributor to academic success.
What does Obamacare repeal look like on a college campus?
Some schools are looking forward to reduced paperwork and fewer costs, but concerns remain about benefits for adjunct instructors and students.
Districts tackle challenge of keeping networking equipment cool
Goshen Community Schools in Indiana installed an air-conditioned rack system after finding its networking system would shut itself down because of overheating.
FeatureWhat if college football rankings were based on academics?
With the nation shifting its emphasis to defining college value through tangible academic outcomes, we took a look at how the nation’s best football schools measure up in the classroom.
Obama administration won't finalize fiercely controversial ESSA regulation
The “supplement not supplant” regulation would have required school districts to prove they spend at least as much local money on Title I schools as non-Title I schools.
UW System files lawsuit against former chancellor
The suit accuses two former executives of misappropriating millions for building projects and foundation work.
FeatureWalletHub ranks DC dead last in racial integration in education
A study looked at states' records on integration, progress based on standardized test achievement gaps and education attainment levels.
While improving, US 2020 college completion goal not as close as expected
New research from the Pew Foundation shows the United States has considerable ground to cover to make itself among the world's most educated nations.
More than $4B in E-Rate funds available for districts in FY 2017
The FCC sets aside $3.9 billion annually, and with $200 million rolling over from 2016, districts will have access to a good deal of money for connectivity upgrades.
FeatureMaryland returns to national spotlight in federal higher ed discrimination lawsuit
Judge to rule on remedies for generations of 'separate but equal' dual system of public higher education in the state.
Districts that take precautions can avoid ransomware attacks and skirt payouts
School districts have become hot targets for cyber criminals, but administrators can take a multi-tiered approach to protecting digital files.
Survey: Demand for digital course materials reaches record high
The demand for digital educational access and student savings is not being met, however.
FeatureNew Niagara Falls City School District superintendent makes staff diversity key priority
Mark Laurrie took over last summer, and one of his first commitments was to prioritize minority recruitment among teachers and staff.
Student loan vendor faces lawsuit, allegations of deceitful collection practices
Navient faces allegations of contributing to the nation's student loan debt crisis with criminal activity against former students.
Maximize time, teacher expertise to achieve personalized learning success
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera argues personalized learning is most effective if students aren’t held to traditional time constraints.
FeatureHigher ed takes on fake news epidemic
In the digital age, many have found it more difficult to discern fact from fiction. Now, universities are heading to the front lines to tackle the problem.
These strategies can help foster a growth mindset in students
Modeling 'practical optimism' and teaching students how to increase their attention spans are among suggestions by researchers Donna Wilson and Marcus Conyers.