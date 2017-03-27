-
-
Economists quantify higher ed's foreign enrollment balancing act
A new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research found a 10% reduction in higher ed budget allocations from states resulted in a 12%-17% jump in international student enrollment at public research universities in the U.S.
-
Year-end bonuses draw scrutiny in one Illinois school district
Performance bonuses in Lake County (IL) Community High School District 128 included raises for security officers, custodians, technicians and other support staff, in addition to teachers and administrators.
-
FeatureMaster teacher fellowship improves retention among NYC's best teachers
Math for America offers stipends for teachers and a wide variety of professional learning opportunities over the course of a four-year fellowship that asks nothing of master teachers' home schools.
-
Survey: Student success tops institutional priorities for 2017
A new survey of college presidents and administrators reveals interesting data about how campuses are approaching educational access and student development.
-
-
Feds say no to California science pilot, state appeals
State officials want to administer a pilot of a new science test this spring and conduct a longer field test next year, but the U.S. Department of Education says they must use the old test.
-
White House cabinet pick questions value of sponsored research
The potential head of the agency overseeing federal budget management has shown little faith in the financial value of supporting research on issues like the Zika virus. What are the implications for colleges and universities?
-
Teacher survey finds Common Core improvement, stubborn challenges
The third survey by the Education Week Research Center since 2012 found more teachers are familiar with the Common Core State Standards and a growing portion feel prepared to teach them.
-
Virginia school pilots 'checkology virtual classroom' from The News Literacy Project
Wakefield High School in Arlington teaches students how to assess the validity of viral stories and determine whether they are propaganda, ads or fact using a new digital curriculum.
-
-
Can colleges better leverage their brands, output for revenue?
A campus director of professional development examines the ways in which colleges can better present and utilize their brands to pair with industrial trends.
-
FeatureOffice Hours: Miami U President Gregory Crawford discusses value of liberal arts education
The career physicist explains how the school's unique liberal arts core is designed to produce the leaders of tomorrow.
-
A growth mindset isn't just for students — teachers should have one, too
Christina Gil, a former classroom teacher, writes for Edutopia that the self-reflection required to develop a growth mindset can be difficult, but it can significantly improve a person’s teaching.
-
Yale to expand first-year student cohort by 15% in 2017
The elite private institution expects new construction to grow its undergraduate enrollment by nearly 800 students by 2020.
-
FeatureDigital tools help districts overcome language barriers to family engagement
One social network's automatic translation feature has helped parents better interact with teachers and stay up-to-date on classroom activities and events.
-
Study suggests increased independence for faculty can lead to higher gains in learning
A new study suggests that greater autonomy for faculty members in course design and more professional freedom can support higher retention rates.
-
Ed Dept awards $3M to test Preschool Pay for Success programs
The U.S. Department of Education split the money across eight government organizations to support feasibility pilots that will assess innovative funding strategies for expanding preschool.
-
FeatureWith US dramatically behind in language fluency, should colleges fill the gap?
Some are considering ways to build language capacity to help students keep pace in globalized economy.
-
California grants offer support staff a path to teaching
California is distributing $20 million over the course of five years to give 5,000 employees, including instructional aids, librarians and secretaries, a chance to earn their teaching credentials.
-
It's time for higher ed to take back the value narrative
A viral Facebook post from a Kansas State freshman has raised questions about the value of higher education that should be non-starters.
-
FeatureIs literature the answer to tackling poor civics curriculum?
Educators are now reassessing the importance of civics education in light of the 2016 election, and experts say literature can offer a valuable resource for discussing social issues.
-
Top schools seek to balance extracurricular activity and student service for future admissions
This admissions consideration could be an equalizer for students from low-income backgrounds, and could ultimately promote the kinds of diversity higher ed leaders say is necessary for the success of the enterprise.
-
Could after-school programs take a hit under the Trump administration?
Andre Perry, a former dean and charter school network CEO, says President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Besty DeVos have been quiet on the programs so far.
-
FeatureUnder scrutiny: What's next for the focus on university endowments?
Many argue the unequal distribution of wealth in universities points to ineffective aligning of endowment management with greater public interest.
-
Colorado districts seek to provide affordable housing for teachers
Both large and small school districts in Colorado have recognized the negative impact of expensive housing markets on retention and taken steps to shelter new teachers from market rates.
-
FeatureThe 2016 Dive Awards for higher education
Microcredentials and badging disrupted the industry, and the zeroing in on for-profits put all of higher ed on notice. Find out which president's unique outlook earned him Administrator of the Year honors.
-
UNC app store system offers solution to centralized LMS woes
A new "app store" model for education technology will be deployed to its 17 campuses, giving individual campus leaders more autonomy over the technology used at their institutions.