Living expenses emerge as top obstacle in college affordability
The Urban Institute gives a detailed look at how the cost of room and board impacts their ability to attend and afford higher education.
7 Questions to Increase ROI
FeatureWhat are the best tech tools for administrators? [FETC 2017]
A Chattanooga area principal and tech administrator shared their essential tech for saving time and increasing efficiency.
4 tips for preparing for an executive search
Texas Tech Media and Communication Dean David D. Perlmutter shares strategies for the job hunt.
Encouraging students to seek truth in an era of 'alternative facts'
High school history, government and journalism teacher David Cutler writes for Edutopia that it has been a struggle to convince students there is still value in seeking the truth.
FeatureCalifornia Community Colleges envision workforce development 2.0
The system is earning more in public funding and changing the way we look at professional training.
Teacher training hamstrings California Common Core implementation
Many educators and experts believe implementation of the standards adopted in 2010 has been limited by a lack of access to teacher prep.
New textbook technology creates wins for students and publishers
New open access models for course materials generate savings for students and revenues for book sellers.
FeatureSchools chase energy savings, educational opportunity in solar
Poway Unified School District in Southern California expects to save $250,000 per year because of its latest solar energy project.
Remedial courses cost $7B in 2014
An increasing number of college students are taking classes to catch up to high-level curriculum, but what is the cost to taxpayers and to institutions?
Micro-schools offer promise, but they're stuck in an elite niche
Micro-schools embrace a student-centered approach, representing a shift away from the traditional classroom model, but just how much they can scale is an open question.
FeatureHigher education officials brace for impact of Trump liberal arts cuts
Grinnell College is one of many institutions nationwide where institutional identities may be reshaped by new spending priorities.
Preschools drive growth in nature-based education options
A growing number of “nature preschools” give children a chance to learn while exploring outside, but access isn't increasing as quickly for children in cities or from poor families.
Fundraising tops the list of duties for college presidents
USA Today takes a look at the most critical jobs for 21st-century college presidents.
FeatureSEL part of NYC charter's foundation
The Renaissance Charter School sees social-emotional learning as much more than a passing fad, embedding it into the very fabric of everyday teaching and learning.
Emphasis on research over teaching diminishes talent pool in higher ed
Too many doctoral graduates are leaving school with too little teaching experience, which places hiring departments in tough positions to find quality job candidates.
Should educators think more about quality of screen time?
Many schools are responding to pressure to minimize screen time for students, but Johns Hopkins University doctoral student and EdTechTeacher instructor Beth Holland says that’s the wrong focus.
FeatureAffordability, access, fate of undocumented students top higher ed leaders' Trump concerns
A few days after the election, higher ed leaders gathered to discuss apprehensions about what the nation's next president could mean for the industry.
UT Austin launches 'MicroMajor' program for high schoolers
The TEXAS MicroMajor program gives high school students a chance to ramp up college prep with courses developed or endorsed by UT faculty.
Parents among the fastest-growing demographic of college students
Many campuses don't have the resources in place to support this growing group of non-traditional enrollees.
FeatureWhat does leading the nation on NGSS look like?
Washington was a lead state in developing the Next Generation Science Standards, and now it is ahead of other states in developing a comprehensive, summative assessment.
4 best practices for increasing civility on campus
UC Riverside anthropology professor Yolanda T. Moses outlines the strategy for improving campus climate on subjects of inclusion and tolerance.
California moving forward with science exam pilot despite federal ruling
One of the final decisions of the Obama Education Department was to deny the state’s request to offer only the pilot this year instead of a full legacy test.
FeatureIn era of fiscal concern, colleges look to new degree programs to boost bottom lines
New programs, particularly in STEM fields, expand opportunities for enrollment and development.
Tracking proficiency, growth doesn't have to be 'either-or' decision
California’s CORE districts are moving ahead with efforts to measure both.