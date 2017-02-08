Budget process brings potential for significant changes to Ed Dept funding

Dive Brief:

Fiscal year 2018 begins in October, and the budget that will guide spending may follow a blueprint from the Heritage Foundation for 2017 that called for cutting formula funding by 10%, or $2.3 billion — which would most critically impact Title I aid but may spare IDEA money, according to Education Week.

The blueprint also calls for cutting competitive and project grant funding by $1.8 billion and cutting 10% per year from the Head Start budget in an effort to phase out the program, which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Last year the House appropriations panel approved a budget bill for 2017 that would have cut $1.3 billion from the Education Department, cutting funding from teacher-quality grants, the Office for Civil Rights and the entire Education Innovation and Research Program — though IDEA and Title I funding would rise.

Dive Insight:

President Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, made a number of big statements about the Education Department and has given few concrete details since then. He said he would find $20 billion in existing funding to allocate to private school vouchers, but it is unclear how he would fit that into a 2018 budget. He has also said he would eliminate the Department of Education, though that wouldn’t mean all department programs would be eliminated.

The Department of Education as a cabinet level entity has only existed since the Carter administration. It began operating in 1980. Meanwhile, Title I funding has been around since 1965. It was created as part of a package of civil rights legislation during the Johnson administration.