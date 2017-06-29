Campus social media requires group effort

Dive Brief:

Social media should not just be considered one individual’s role, but must be a campuswide effort to appropriately market one’s higher ed institution, Paul Redfern, the head of the communications and marketing team at Gettysburg College, writes for Inside Higher Ed.

Despite the need for collaboration, Redfern stressed it was important for the institution to maintain a singular voice for outreach, and that institutions should work to ensure business processes and performance metrics of what does and does not work are incorporated into discussions about creating social content.

Colleges and universities should also assure that they are considering how to utilize social media in promoting all the stories the institution produces, with the video team, for example, making sure that there is Facebook and YouTube content to promote and accompany their work.

Dive Insight:

A recent survey found that many colleges and universities didn't even have one individual whose full-time focus was on generating social media content and managing profiles, despite the fact that about 67% of students reportedly used social media in making a college selection. Nevertheless, administrators should consider trying to utilize students in the attempt to appropriately market their schools.

Crises and controversies can often quickly and inadvertently spread due to students’ comfort with and affinity for social media, but the inverse is also possible. Colleges can try to encourage students to promote the school via social media channels. With an increased distance between many college presidents and student life, potential applicants may be more open to social marketing if it is created by students. Some schools have taken to integrating students into their IT support and help desks, ensuring student voices and expertise are considered. Social media marketing is another administrative responsibility where students may be able to take a pivotal role while also garnering experience in an increasingly marketable skill.