What holds campuses back from tech development?

Dive Brief:

Staying current with tech updates and convincing faculty and administrators to understand the value of technology in education are among a list of six challenges outlined in Campus Technology's examination of campus tech development.

The New Media Consortium's Horizon Report: 2017 Higher Education Edition outlines the challenge of tech obsolescence, and breaks down obstacles in sections of easy fixes, difficult and nearly impossible to solve.

Integrating the Internet of Things, updated Learning Management Systems and Artificial Intelligence are the key areas where campuses should view short term goals in helping faculty and students to understand their digital citizenship.

Dive Insight:

It is difficult to compel a campus to embrace new digital tools for teaching and service delivery, but the primary tool in moving a culture begins with a presidential appeal for total campus buy-in. Through explaining the issues of cost-saving, efficiency and improved services for students and faculty workflow, campuses can begin to embrace the idea of their jobs being easier to manage and tasks faster to complete.

Training modules and exposure to new systems can be a challenge, along with getting the right technology to fit with campus infrastructure and security capacity. But with no signs of tech advancement slowing down, it is a reality that employees will need to face, and by which leaders will ultimately be judged.