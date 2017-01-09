Can a text message increase college access for low-income students?

Dive Brief:

The New York Times highlights the ways in which colleges and universities can better engage low-income students to be more in tune with college admissions and selection processes.

According to some studies, students from low-income households who scored in the top 10% of their class on SAT and ACT tests were 78% more likely to be accepted to top-tier institutions when receiving information about college options which best matched their skills and aptitude.

Another study reveals that low-income students who receive regular text messages about application and filing dates are 6% more likely to enroll in college, and 20% more likely to stay in college with similar texts about academic advising and financial aid obligations.

Dive Insight:

It is clear that when students are given reminders about eligibility and requirements to attend college, most will make good use of the information. But can colleges and universities transfer that same principle of intrusive communication to elements such as career preparation and engagement with student development?

Colleges should consider finding ways to engage students in specific majors about career fairs, internships and guest lecturers who may be of interest to their career prospects. Similarly, colleges can also develop outreach efforts for corporate bodies and communities to better engage with their campuses and to become familiar with prospects for support through giving or presence.