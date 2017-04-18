Communities need more postsecondary ed focus, organization argues

Postsecondary opportunities for previously underserved populations will help students elevate into the middle class in spite of decreased economic mobility and stagnating wages, according to a new policy paper from Jobs for the Future.

The report argues that the conversation regarding postsecondary education has been concerned too exclusively with rises in the rate of enrollment as opposed to the rate of results, and that there has been a superficial examination of the total rates of completion without acknowledging whether certain populations are faring better or worse in the process of achieving a degree. ​

The policy report recommends a variety of actions, including approaches for governments and educational institutions, while also