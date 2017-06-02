Cybersecurity and shorter school weeks: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a closer look at how colleges and universities nationwide are responding to increasing demand for cybersecurity experts by offering degrees, certificates and tutorials in the growing field.
Also in higher ed, Purdue's acquisition of Kaplan could face roadblocks amid regulator scrutiny, and criticism is growing around the exclusion of scholars of color when it comes to weighing in on issues facing black America, like the Black Lives Matter movement.
Meanwhile in K-12, 96 of Oklahoma's 513 school districts are addressing budgetary concerns by scaling back to a four-day school week, with another 44 potentially joining in the fall.
Be sure to check out our look at how the Armed Forces are partnering with schools to benefit STEM ed and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Higher ed stepping in to fill cybersecurity gaps: As cybersecurity concerns grow among governments and corporations, experts who can combat the threats are in greater demand.
- Armed Forces see STEM education as ensuring a bright future: The U.S. military employs thousands in STEM-related pursuits, and the branches are trying to ensure those skillsets are paramount for today's students by promoting them in workshops and mentorships.
- Oklahoma school districts enact four-day school week: Facing state budget cuts, weeks are getting shorter at more and more districts in the state.
- Purdue's acquisition of Kaplan faces scrutiny from regulators: The deal, which has been criticized by faculty and questioned widely, could change the way traditional institutions interact with their for-profit competitors.
- When scholars of color aren't considered experts on issues facing black America: The Journal of Political Philosophy recently published a 60-page article on the Black Lives Matter movement, but none of the three authors were black, stoking discussion about conversations that leave out those most impacted by their outcomes.
