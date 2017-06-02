Cybersecurity and shorter school weeks: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a closer look at how colleges and universities nationwide are responding to increasing demand for cybersecurity experts by offering degrees, certificates and tutorials in the growing field.

Also in higher ed, Purdue's acquisition of Kaplan could face roadblocks amid regulator scrutiny, and criticism is growing around the exclusion of scholars of color when it comes to weighing in on issues facing black America, like the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meanwhile in K-12, 96 of Oklahoma's 513 school districts are addressing budgetary concerns by scaling back to a four-day school week, with another 44 potentially joining in the fall.

Be sure to check out our look at how the Armed Forces are partnering with schools to benefit STEM ed and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

