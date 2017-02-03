DeVos nomination approved on 52-48 party-line vote

Dive Brief:

The Associated Press reports Betsy DeVos is one step closer to becoming the next U.S. Secretary of Education, following a 6:30 a.m. Friday morning vote that received majority support along party lines.

While two Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — have said they do not support DeVos, they voted with the other 50 Republicans Friday morning.

Friday’s vote was a procedural one, with a final confirmation vote expected next week, where, if Murkowski and Collins are the only two Republicans to vote against DeVos, Vice President Mike Pence will break the tie.

Dive Insight:

Democrats had hoped Betsy DeVos would be one of President Donald Trump’s nominees they could bring down. Republican senators have received numerous calls and letters from constituents railing against her lack of experience and lack of knowledge of key federal policies. Her confirmation hearing was particularly messy, and Murkowski and Collins came out earlier this week saying they would not support the nominee.

Still, in a Republican-controlled Congress, it has always been virtually guaranteed the Democrats’ efforts would be in vain. Cabinet nominees need only a simple majority vote, and Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate.