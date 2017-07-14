GOP's college disenchantment and new 'typical' student: The week's most-read education news

This week, data from a handful of recent surveys highlighted the dramatic change in the profile of a "typical" college student over the last 10 years, further calling attention to the obsolescence of the term "nontraditional student." Additionally, data from a Pew Research Center report released Monday detailed Republicans' disenchantment with higher ed, as 58% reported believing colleges and universities have a negative impact on the country.

Meanwhile in K-12, Education Dive visited the National Principals conference, where we learned more about the critical role on-the-job training plays in creating effective principals, and we rounded out our coverage of ISTE with a look at some of the most interesting tech we saw on display at the show.

