Government boosts funding for computer science ed to combat threats

A shortage of trained professionals who can deal with sophisticated cybersecurity threats has put renewed focus on K-12 education efforts in the sector, both at the federal and state level.

Preisdent Donald Trump is considering an executive order that would review cybersecurity education efforts. Various federal departments sponsor cybersecurity training initiatives, and several states including Virginia, Michigan and Colorado are taking proactive steps to boost graduates with skills in these areas.

Despite the push, less than 25% of high school students have taken a computer science course, with the percentage even lower for students from minority backgrounds.

Teaching students the necessary computer science skills they will need to be successful as they move on to higher education or careers involving cybersecurity is only one part of the equation. Schools must also step up efforts at improving digital citizenship relating to security and prevention, one that focuses on all students and creates a generation of security-mined citizens that can identity and even contain threats before they become an issue.

The concept of "ethical hacking" is also one being floated by some schools, where students are encouraged to test the limits of their coding and hacking abilities in a controlled environment where students learn problem solving and creative computer science skills, while helping to secure their schools' networks and build interest in the field. New curriculum and resources for high schools are already making the concept a reality at schools across the country.