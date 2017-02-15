How are educators using Google Expeditions in their classrooms?

Dive Brief:

Virtual reality is expected to have a major impact on K-12 education in the coming years, and early adopters have already explored ways to bring the technology to their students in the form of virtual field trips and more.

According to eSchool News, the current list of Google Expeditions available include trips through the circulatory system, Paris, Shanghai and the San Diego Zoo — and Illinois’ Algonquin Middle School science teacher Sarah Murphy has used Google Expeditions to give her students a close look at the processes that formed the Grand Canyon.

Other teachers have used virtual reality in art classes to relate perspective and size to famous works of art and landmarks, or in math classes to connect abstract concepts to real-world objects students are more familiar with.

Dive Insight:

Research data from Samsung in 2016 found only 2% of teachers were using virtual reality content, but 85% agreed it would have a positive effect on students. So far teachers have embraced virtual learning for its ability to better engage students. For now, virtual reality is a novel experience to bring into the classroom.

Educators have also praised virtual reality for the opportunity to put students in control of their own learning. This empowers students and gives them a sense of ownership of what they’re doing. When students are taken to a specific location on a virtual field trip, and instead of simply watching a movie with a single perspective they get to look at what they want, when they want, they are likely to come away with a deeper understanding of the site and an appreciation for it.