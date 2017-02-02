Immigration order could come with $700M price tag for colleges

Dive Brief:

A new report suggests that a federal ban on international entry into the United States may cost colleges and universities more than $700 million in lost revenues from tuition and research.

Forbes breaks down data published recently on CollegeFactual.com, which outlines, via data and enrollment figures, the estimated losses in out-of-state tuition and fees, economic impact from student spending, and millions in support for research grants. One of the seven nations identified in the rule, Iran, sent more than 12,000 students to the U.S. for graduate study in 2015-16.

According to federal statistics, the University of Southern California, Northeastern University, Texas A&M University, Penn State University and the University of Central Florida are likely to feel the largest impact, based upon the number of international students they enroll.

Dive Insight:

There is no question that schools will be impacted by a drop in enrollment, and a lack of standing in Middle Eastern student recruitment. But colleges should approach these estimates with measured caution. Most unpopular policies generate massive views of potential financial losses, but they do not always reach those standards. Campus carry in Texas is a prime example of this phenomenon of policy meeting inflated sociopolitical reaction.

Campus executives should prepare for certain outcomes but rely upon institutional data to tell the complete story of how to adjust. While out-of-state tuition provides a windfall of resources at large research institution, other nations like Cuba and countries in Africa are eager to partner with schools to support doctoral credentialing for their future researchers and experts.