Institutions stepping up to provide resources for students displaced by hurricanes

Dive Brief:

In the wake of a tumultuous hurricane season, several higher education institutions have stepped up to provide safe havens for students and local citizens throughout the storms.

In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Touro Law Center of the University of Puerto Rico Law in San Juan is hosting 15-20 displaced law students — providing 8 credits of new courses, free tuition, and free housing for a semester, according to a press release from the institution.

The University of Michigan also stepped up to open housing early for new students coming in from Texas who were affected by Hurricane Harvey, according to MLive, while the University of Alabama also made an effort to identify and reach out to 603 students who were affected by Harvey and provide support for them, according to a press release.

Dive Insight:

Providing support for students affected by natural disasters and other pressing national events sends a message to current enrollees and future applicants that the institution does care about providing a safe experience. Moreover, seeming disengaged with students' safety can show poor leadership and perhaps result in public criticism — which is what happened with University of South Florida during Hurricane Irma. USA Today reports that regional chancellor Sophia Wisniewska resigned after facing criticism for fleeing to Atlanta during the storm, as ten students still lingered on campus as the storm hit.