Language, quizzes and effective leadership: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive brought a little fun and levity to our coverage with quizzes to tell readers which fictional K-12 or higher ed administrator they best align with. Meanwhile, we also examined how learning a second language can enhance student success.
And on that front, how much difference does a school model make in achievement? According to a new study from New York University, students in K-8 schools were more academically confident than those in schools serving the middle grades exclusively.
Be sure to check out our look at how school leaders can practice effective leadership and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- 6 signs learning a second language enhances student success : Knowing how to speak a second language helps graduates stand out in the applicant pool — a reality K-12 and higher education institutions can tap into.
- Quiz: Which fictional higher ed administrator best matches your personality?: Higher ed administrator prototypes are scarce in media representation — but in honor of National Bosses Day, we came up with a list.
- NYU study: Students in K-8 model more academically confident than middle school peers: The study tracked over 5,700 students from 1,712 schools who were mostly in 8th grade during the 2006-07 school year.
- Quiz: Which fictional school administrator best fits your personality?: Are you more Joe Clark or Ed Rooney? Take our quiz to find out!
- How can school leaders practice effective leadership?: Education Dive sat down with an expert in the psychology of leadership who now has a course for leaders, including those in higher ed, on how to better manage relationships with employees.
