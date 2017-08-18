Lunch shaming and workforce development: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive examined districts' efforts to curb lunch shaming by erasing the reduced-price category or taking on school-wide free lunch options to ensure students eat.
Also in K-12, teachers are struggling with improving students' writing alongside their own amid a strong, curriculum-wide emphasis on those skills under standards like Common Core.
Meanwhile in higher ed, new report from the National Governors Association (NGA) and the National Associations of State Workforce Liaisons and State Workforce Board Chairs is calling for federal support on continuing work begun with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in 2014. And data from The Chronicle of Higher Education showed Texas remaining ahead of other states in relation to the amount of compensation offered to public college and university leaders, with several earning upwards of $700,000 a year.
Be sure to check out our look at a Council for Independent Colleges report finding many small, private colleges in strong financial shape and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Districts communicate new lunch debt collection plans, take efforts to end 'shaming' : Some districts erase reduced-price category or take school-wide free lunch option to make sure students eat.
- Governors call for greater partnership around workforce development: There's an opportunity for four-year and two-year colleges to work more closely with industry to ensure the degree and certification programs being offered are meeting workforce needs.
- Presidential salaries at public institutions increasing: Average compensation totaled $521,000, but Texas leads the nation with several leaders earning more than $700,000 annually.
- Report finds many small, private colleges are in strong financial shape: Small and mid-sized private colleges and universities throughout the country are mostly in solid financial shape, according to a new report from the Council of Independent Colleges.
- Teachers wrestle with how to improve students' writing — and their own: Many teacher education programs don’t provide training in how to teach writing.
