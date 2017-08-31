Many state superintendents earn same as or less than predecessors

Dive Brief:

Education Week reports that state superintendent salaries have remained flat or fallen in 25 states despite increasing responsibilities for the role.

The average salary for a state education chief is $174,000, with Mississippi paying the most at $300,000 and Arizona paying the least at $85,000 — and the numbers can vary widely based on whether they were elected, appointed by a governor, or chosen by a school board.

Additionally, Education Week found that only nine states pay their state superintendent more than the superintendent of their state's largest district, with the average salary for district leaders in a state's largest district coming in at $233,000.

Dive Insight:

In addition to a macro-level breakdown of state superintendent salaries, Education Week's examination also includes individual profiles for each state's top education official — including their current salary and how it compares to that of their predecessor. With ESSA expected to return more decision-making power to states, these officials are set to conceivably wield more power than their predecessors, as well.

Inevitably, there's a relevant comparison to be made with the salaries of teachers, which have also largely remained flat despite rising expectations and responsibilities. As a result, state education chiefs may find an opportunity to build a feeling of solidarity with those on the "front lines" in classrooms, increasing morale and providing more incentive for these officials to push lawmakers for change.