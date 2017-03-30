Middle school is the pivotal point for girls in STEM

Dive Brief:

The idea that science careers are only for boys begins in adolescence, according to new research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A study of more than 400 middle school students found that girls and boys have similar comprehension and grades up until middle school, but girls were more likely to consider boys more fit for science.

The researchers speculate that a lack of representative modeling likely plays a key role in girls' opinions on the subject.

Dive Insight:

The study's insights comes on the heels of a recent visit by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and First Daughter Ivanka Trump spoke to a group of students at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum to encourage more girls to take up science careers. President Trump has also signed two recent bills aimed at boosting the number of women in such fields.

Greater efforts are now being made by schools to encourage girls into STEM fields while their interest and comprehension is still level with boys. Some researchers believe that the best way to boost girls' interest is by starting at home, encouraging parents to take up the charge. Other schools have begun special mentorship programs, pairing students with mentors in their community, or joining national programs such as Girls Who Code, an organization that works with thousands of girls across the country to promote computer science education.