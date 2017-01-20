Music ed, DeVos and ransomware: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at how one NYC school has seen high outcomes while offering music as a core subject.

Also in K-12, the confirmation hearings for Betsy DeVos saw President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education refrain from committing to preserve public education funding, among other things.

Meanwhile in higher ed, a new report from Harvard and MIT details what the two schools have learned in the four years since the launch of massive online open courses in 2012. And more details were revealed around how California's Los Angeles Community College District recently paid $28,000 in Bitcoin currency to a group of hackers who took control of its Valley College communications network.

Be sure to check out our look at how colleges are looking to boost bottom lines with new degree programs and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

