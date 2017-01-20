Music ed, DeVos and ransomware: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at how one NYC school has seen high outcomes while offering music as a core subject.
Also in K-12, the confirmation hearings for Betsy DeVos saw President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education refrain from committing to preserve public education funding, among other things.
Meanwhile in higher ed, a new report from Harvard and MIT details what the two schools have learned in the four years since the launch of massive online open courses in 2012. And more details were revealed around how California's Los Angeles Community College District recently paid $28,000 in Bitcoin currency to a group of hackers who took control of its Valley College communications network.
Be sure to check out our look at how colleges are looking to boost bottom lines with new degree programs and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- NYC's only K-12 school with music as core subject sees high outcomes: The leaders of the Special Music School at Kaufman Music Center believe intensive music instruction is a direct contributor to academic success.
- In era of fiscal concern, colleges look to new degree programs to boost bottom lines: New programs, particularly in STEM fields, expand opportunities for enrollment and development.
- DeVos doesn't commit to preserve public ed funding in confirmation hearing: The nominee to head the U.S. Department of Education also seemed unfamiliar with schools' requirements under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
- 4 years later, Harvard and MIT offer review of MOOCs: The pioneering institutions of the massive online open course movement report on the success of the initiative.
- California community college district pays $28K ransom to rescue network from hackers: Los Angeles Community College District holds a cybersecurity policy to finance protections against such attacks, which typically originate in Europe and which frequently target public agencies and institutions.
