Pennsylvania principal lauds individualized instruction for administrator PD

Dive Brief:

Erich May, principal of the McConnellsburg Middle and High School in Pennsylvania’s Central Fulton School District, recently got leadership coaching from an area superintendent during a walk in a national park.

In a column for District Administration, May says this type of individualized instruction in an alternative, off-campus setting is a powerful and engaging form of professional development overlooked by many who prize coaching or mentoring.

Walking a 5-mile loop in the Manassas National Battlefield Park, May and Bedford Area School District Superintendent Allen Sell discussed the importance of pace and tone in presenting new initiatives, as well as their connection to building trust, community and capacity in districts.

Dive Insight:

It is hard to carve out time for professional development and support of school leaders. The demands of the school year and financial constraints can prompt districts to focus more on teacher needs, but professional development is critical at all levels.

The Wallace Foundation’s Principal Pipeline Initiative has helped six urban districts better structure training and mentorship services for new principals, including revamping the assistant principal role to be better preparation for the top job in schools. As staff shortages stretch to qualified school leaders, many districts are also developing internal pipeline programs to ensure sustainable leadership.