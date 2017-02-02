Portion of teachers with 1:1 classrooms up 10%

Dive Brief:

The 2017 Technology in the Classroom survey by Front Row Education finds more than half of teachers lead classrooms with 1:1 device ratios, an increase of nearly 10% from last year.

EdTech: Focus on K-12 writes this increase is good for students, citing research from a longitudinal Michigan State University study that found giving students notebook computers coincided with improved student outcomes in English language arts, writing, math and science.

Which device is chosen for 1:1 programs matters, though, and ed tech experts recommend different devices for students based on their grade level — notebooks could best serve older students, for example, but not necessarily the youngest learners.

Dive Insight:

It is tempting to jump straight to a technology purchase, but most school districts at this point recognize the importance of creating a solid foundation on which to add new educational technology. That foundation must include a robust infrastructure that can support an increased load of 1:1 devices and comprehensive teacher training to prepare instructors for the changes in their classroom.

While most districts talk about pedagogy being the driver and technology being the tool, it is still hard to achieve that in the classroom. And administrators must be wary of the fact that technology can make even the most ineffective practices more efficient, prompting a potential rise in outcomes without implementation of true best practices.