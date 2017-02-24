Report: Collaborative learning, mobile access not major part of college study culture

Dive Brief:

A survey of more than 2 million college students worldwide reveals that a majority of learners are more comfortable studying on their own, and they're not using mobile technology to access materials or lessons outside of the classroom.

The survey revealed that the United States offered the most online learning tools and modules, but students in Brazil were mostly likely to use online tools to learn collaboratively, and Colombia was the world's most active nation in content creation for academic sharing.

English is the world's most popular online subject outside of the United States, followed by S.T.E.M. subjects.

Dive Insight:

In the effort to recruit more international students through online learning modules, colleges should take this information as a sign of how to better develop MOOC access and curriculum. St. George's University has fine-tuned the delivery and content development process in the area of public health, and this data seems to support that the key to online learning is making courses available to a wide range of people who are passionate about the content.

While many countries are still growing in the number of citizens who have reliable mobile access for educational purposes, college leaders can implement domestic efforts to improve service delivery to low-income communities and students with civic partnerships and broadband access projects.