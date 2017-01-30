Report: Philanthropic support for higher ed to increase

Dive Brief:

A new report from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy suggests that giving to higher education is likely to increase by more than 3% over the next two years.

The report estimates that foundation support and planned giving will increase by more than 5%, while individual philanthropy will grow by 3% over the estimated period.

Corporate giving is likely to only increase by a modest 2% through 2018.

Dive Insight:

Most donors are moved by their personal commitments to academic or institutional missions, and this typically extends to foundations which have specific giving missions and companies looking to extend brands into new spaces of potential leads. It is up to college leaders to closely focus upon these missions and to develop academic and outreach programs which meet the giving goals of donors and companies in their immediate area of impact.

Philanthropists are rich enough to create and to execute their own ideas, but colleges are large-scale operations which can take cultivated ideas and align donors’ names and legacies with the results.