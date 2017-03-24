State governors offer high praises and few investments in higher education

Dive Brief:

Economic and workforce development is the top gubernatorial priority for higher education across the country, according to an analysis by the American Association of State College and Universities which examined 47 State of the State addresses since the start of the year.

State funding for higher education, career and technical education, college affordability/tuition policies, dual enrollment and financial aid rounded out the most-mentioned higher education issues in this year’s speeches. ​

Governors also focused on promoting alternatives to a traditional bachelor’s degree, including apprenticeships and competency-based education.

Dive Insight:

By and large, governors were less willing to propose actual projected investments into higher education, as many had cut higher education programs, as well as other state programs, in light of dwindling revenues. Still, college affordability and accessibility remained a large focus in this year’s speeches.

There remain questions about the impact of President Trump’s administration on higher education.

Higher education institutions could conceivably see cuts in programs by the administration, and last week the U.S. Education Department revoked an Obama administration guideline banning loan guarantee agencies from charging fees as high as 16 percent on defaulted student loan balances. In a recent meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the president praised Germany’s apprenticeship program, indicating his potential interest in expanding vocational education opportunities in the United States.

Higher education is always largely a state issue, but particularly with uncertainty looming at the federal level, college leaders would do well to be familiar with the gubernatorial priorities in the state and, where appropriate, lobby their state legislatures and the governor himself around issues which are of importance to the campus. Inviting governors and other elected officials to programs at the institution, presenting them with awards and/or speaking opportunities remain among the most effective lobbying tactics college leaders can use to help build relationships and support from key individuals.

Autumn A. Arnett contributed to this piece.