Trump election spurs American interest in Canadian colleges

Dive Brief:

The Associated Press reports American student interest in Canadian colleges and universities has spiked in the last two months, coinciding with the November election and pending inauguration of Donald Trump.

Several universities report between 20 and 70% spikes in Internet traffic to institutional websites, and similar increases in applications both from students in the United States and nations like China and India.

Students cite potential federal policy changes in sexual assault response and deportation as reasons for the increased interest, but officials at the institutions say the wave of attention also coincides with increased recruitment efforts across borders.

Dive Insight:

While Canadian schools may be receiving increased attention from non-native students, many American students are likely to remain in the states for college because of domestic scholarship programs and high costs associated with tuition and travel.

College leaders should consider these issues as major talking points for students to remain not just in the United States, but also to remain in-state or to pursue online options before accepting admission to international institutions. There are legitimate concerns about how campus safety and diversity may change under a Trump administration, but schools can still emphasize the financial benefits and institutional oversight that can make an American college experience affordable and worthwhile for concerned students.