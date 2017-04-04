UMass System continues adding to solar savings

Dive Brief:

The University of Massachusetts, Boston, is expected to save up to $5 million in energy savings over the next two decades in a new solar deal with Altus Power America.

Campus Technology reports that the 11,628-panel rooftop solar array is on top of a manufacturing and distribution center in the Boston Business Park 10 miles from the campus, capable of delivering 400,000 kilowatt hours each month.

The deal between the campus and Altus Power America is a virtual "net metering credit purchase agreement," which will give UMass Boston renewable energy credits for every unit of energy produced by the array.

Dive Insight:

The deal between UMass Boston and Altus Power America is the latest in the system's exploration of solar energy. UMass Amherst last year revealed plans to install more than 15,000 solar panels on its campus in a move expected to bring over $6 million in energy savings over 20 years.

As colleges and universities face increasing budgetary pressures, taking advantage of new technologies that can increase operational efficiency are one more piece of the equation to keep costs down. Aside from renewable resources such as solar energy, the Internet of Things (IoT) is increasingly offering savings across both higher ed and K-12 by automating lighting and HVAC systems, among others.