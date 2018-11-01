6 key higher ed ballot measures to watch on Election Day

Along with a bevy of tightly-contested Congressional races, bids for governor, and local elections, voters across the country will decide Nov. 6 on key state-level ballot initiatives that will directly impact funding for public colleges and universities. Those outcomes have implications for higher education as a whole, too.

The largest share of higher education state ballot measures center on funding, as colleges struggle to find their financial footing amid declining undergraduate enrollment and years of shrinking state support. This year's election outcomes could be telling, too, about the value the general public sees in a college education as more people question whether a degree is worth the cost.

Below, we list some of the most significant ballot measures on the table this election season. In addition to funding, other issues being put to a vote include transgender student rights, workforce development initiatives and free college programs.

Did we miss something that's important to your college or university? Let us know. And check back here on Nov. 7 to find out how each initiative did.

University of Maine School of Law

Maine, Question 4

The bond measure would inject $49 million into the University of Maine System to update or build facilities, with projects requiring matching funds from other public or private sources. Proponents hope the measure will help the public college system become more competitive, fill jobs left vacant due to a lack of skilled workers, and attract out-of-state students amid declining enrollment numbers. The projects supported by the bond must have a goal of helping to expand the system’s workforce development initiatives and draw in and retain students.

Maine's colleges have been hit hard by one of the biggest hurdles facing U.S. colleges and universities: a dwindling pool of high school graduates. Maine is one of many states seeing their population fall, and researchers predict that the state, along with Vermont and New Hampshire, could lose up to 23% of their expected college students by 2029.

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

Massachusetts, Question 3

Voters in Massachusetts will choose in this ballot measure whether to repeal a 2016 state law enabling people to access gender-segregated areas, such as bathroom and locker facilities, that correspond with their gender identity. If the law is repealed, it could set a precedent for other states that may wish to do away with their own anti-discrimination protections for transgender individuals, Boston.com reported.

Whether laws supporting transgender individuals remain on the books has far-reaching implications in the wake of reports that the Trump administration is planning to set a narrow definition of gender under Title IX based solely on someone's sex at birth. A draft memo describing the definition, which was obtained by The New York Times in October, was met with heavy criticism among LGBTQ advocates who say it could lead to discrimination in K-12 schools as well as colleges and universities, and set off a flurry of legal challenges.

University of Montana

Montana, LR-128

Voters in Montana will decide whether to renew a property tax measure to funnel an estimated $200 million into the state's university system over the next decade. If the measure fails, the Montana University System may have to increase tuition by 17% to 18% as it copes with budget cuts due to declining enrollment, according to The Hechinger Report.

The measure has passed each time it was asked in the past, the margin has continued to narrow primarily due to resistance to tax increases. Part of the shrinking support for the levy also stems from growing distrust in higher education. Nearly half (48%) of respondents to a recent nationwide Gallup poll said they had "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in higher education, a drop from 57% in 2015. The poll also highlighted a partisan divide, with Republicans’ confidence dropping 17% during the three-year period while Democrats' dipped by just 6%.

Sussex County (New Jersey) Community College

New Jersey, Question 1

Some colleges grappling with how to improve student outcomes have turned to offering stackable credentials as a way for students to upskill quickly without the time or money commitment needed for a full degree program. New Jersey may incentivize these type of credentials with a ballot measure that would borrow money for a slew of education initiatives, including upgrading school water infrastructure, improving security and doing out career and technical education grants at county vocational schools and community colleges.

Colleges that offer stackable credentials or that have a partnership with a vocational school district would be prioritized for grants. The effort aims to better prepare students for in-demand skilled careers while aligning programming to fit with the needs of the local workplace.

University of New Mexico

New Mexico, Question D

New Mexico is hoping to improve its graduates' workforce readiness and attract more students to its colleges, all while grappling with one of the lowest high school graduation rates among U.S. states. To combat these issues, the bond measure would borrow about $136 million to renovate the state's higher education institutions. Proponents of the measure say it would help improve New Mexico's higher education offerings and help the state attract top faculty to its colleges.

North Seattle Community College

Seattle, Proposition 1

This ballot measure would use a portion of roughly $620 million from property tax increases to provide Seattle's public high school graduates with free community college, according to The Seattle Times, which notes the initiative has already raised considerable funds and similar levies have previously passed.

Such free college, or promise, programs have gained traction in recent years, though critics say they can be difficult to implement effectively and often don’t help the low-income students they aim to support because they tend not to cover non-tuition costs such as living and transportation expenses.

Despite some of the criticism, a similar initiative in Washington state called the College Bound Scholarship has delivered results that indicate these type of programs can provide an incentive to graduate from high school. The program covers tuition as well as some fees and materials for low-income students who meet certain academic, economic and other criteria in high school. Among students who qualified for free- or reduced-price lunch, 75% of those in the program graduated on time, compared to 54% not in the program who did so, according to The Seattle Times.