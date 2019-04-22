Columbine's 20th anniversary: Key takeaways surrounding school safety

On Saturday, thousands of people nationwide commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Littleton, Colorado, in which two shooters killed 13 people and themselves. And in the two decades since, schools around the country have continued to be targets of such tragedies — shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut and Santa Fe High School in Texas are among some of the deadliest incidents to have rocked schools and communities.

Columbine marked the beginning of what some now deem an "era of school shootings," with an average of 10 occurring each year in the U.S. It also marked the beginning of a new wave of protocol by schools — school resource officers, greater calls for mental health services and debates surrounding arming teachers — as a means of protecting students. Meanwhile, policymakers, educators and other stakeholders are still searching for answers to the problem.

With the recent landmark anniversary, we've compiled a list of our school safety-related coverage below that can aid administrators and educators in their efforts to keep students safe.