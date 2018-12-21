Our best higher ed stories of 2018

Although colleges and universities typically turn a new leaf with each academic year, the close of the calendar year is also a good time to reflect. To that end, we're looking back at some of our most popular stories of 2018 that put context to bigger changes playing out.

Some, like our tracker of higher ed consolidation and our coverage of crackdowns at fraternities, speak to events that shaped the year. Other stories examine more perennial topics: the prevalence of food insecurity among college students, how campuses are adapting to new technology, and the ways new workforce demands are shaping education.

Check out the full list below, and let us know what's on your radar for 2019.