Our best higher ed stories of 2018
From Title IX to campus tech, these stories share insight on shifts underway at colleges across the country.
Although colleges and universities typically turn a new leaf with each academic year, the close of the calendar year is also a good time to reflect. To that end, we're looking back at some of our most popular stories of 2018 that put context to bigger changes playing out.
Some, like our tracker of higher ed consolidation and our coverage of crackdowns at fraternities, speak to events that shaped the year. Other stories examine more perennial topics: the prevalence of food insecurity among college students, how campuses are adapting to new technology, and the ways new workforce demands are shaping education.
Check out the full list below, and let us know what's on your radar for 2019.
How many colleges and universities have closed since 2016
More consolidation in higher education is expected and it's impacting all corners of the industry. Follow along as we track closures as well as mergers, acquisitions and other partnerships.
Higher ed administrators can better serve adult learners — here's how
Older students often have different learning needs, and colleges looking to grow their enrollment should take note. Here are four, expert-recommended strategies for recruiting and retaining them.
What's the blueprint for a 21st-century college campus?
With enrollments declining and technology advancing, colleges are breaking ground on high- and low-tech spaces that offer new ways for students, faculty and staff to engage.
What is the future of fraternities on college campuses?
After four student hazing deaths in 2017 and resulting pressure from parents, colleges are cracking down on Greek life on their campuses — but just how far they'll go is still to be determined.
8 global trends impacting higher ed
Tightening immigration rules, the increasing role of automation and rising college enrollment internationally are among the external forces U.S. colleges face.
Hungry for change: The mindset shift higher ed needs to address student housing and food insecurity
Recognizing signs that students' critical needs are going unmet is a start, but allocating already-limited resources and forging the necessary partnerships is key to change.
Preparing students for the workplace of the future
With automation expected to be a bigger part of jobs, colleges are rethinking how they prepare students for post-graduation employment.
Is artificial intelligence disrupting higher education?
There is plenty of excitement around the technology, but feeding into the hype could have negative consequences, higher ed leaders caution.
Feds want to write transgender students out of Title IX, but colleges should tread carefully
As one agency readies a narrow definition of gender under the anti-discrimination law, experts advise colleges to double down on their efforts to protect transgender students' civil rights.
How to find the metric for diversity on higher ed campuses
Colleges and universities aren't doing enough to measure the impact of their efforts to attract and retain a diverse student body, experts say.