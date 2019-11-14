Roundup: The changing face of school leadership

Along with approaches to the overall K-12 school model in recent years, approaches to leadership have shifted as well.

Principals and building leaders, for example, now often find themselves needing to be instructional leaders, as comfortable with hands-on management of curriculum and instruction as they are with the day-to-day operations of the school.

Likewise, classroom educators — especially those wanting to advance, but not necessarily into administration — are increasingly taking on "teacher leader" roles, guiding the development of peers and facilitating bottom-up decision-making.

