STEM and superintendent challenges: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive explored literacy's role in scientific learning in a new Dive Into STEM column. Also in higher ed, a survey from Inside Higher Ed and Gallup shows only 34% of institutions meeting student enrollment goals this year.
Meanwhile in K-12, Gallup's 2017 Survey of K-12 School District Superintendents found a majority of respondents facing budget shortfalls and also struggling to assist students whose achievement is impacted by socioeconomic conditions.
Could Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programming be replaced by Cambridge's college prep curriculum? The program is now used in over 160 U.S. cities and growing in popularity, attributed in part to greater personalization.
Be sure to check out our look at the importance of embracing an interdisciplinary STEM approach and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Only 34% of institutions met new student enrollment goals this year, survey finds: Inside Higher Ed's 2017 Survey of Admissions Directors lists declining enrollment rates as one of many concerns that are top-of-mind for college leaders.
- Dive Into STEM: Literacy is the partner to scientific learning: In this first installment of our new column on STEM, we recognize National Literacy Day by highlighting the ties between science and literacy.
- Gallup 2017 survey of K-12 superintendents highlights challenges facing districts: A majority of district leaders report budget shortfalls among their greatest challenges, and 66% across all types of districts report seeing fewer new teacher candidates.
- Cambridge curriculum gaining steam in U.S. for college prep: AP and IB programs may have a run for their money as the program expands in the states.
- Experts tout importance of interdisciplinary approach to STEM: In the first #DiveIntoSTEM Twitter chat, educators and advocates said more science education is needed at all levels.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter