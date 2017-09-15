STEM and superintendent challenges: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive explored literacy's role in scientific learning in a new Dive Into STEM column. Also in higher ed, a survey from Inside Higher Ed and Gallup shows only 34% of institutions meeting student enrollment goals this year.

Meanwhile in K-12, Gallup's 2017 Survey of K-12 School District Superintendents found a majority of respondents facing budget shortfalls and also struggling to assist students whose achievement is impacted by socioeconomic conditions.

Could Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programming be replaced by Cambridge's college prep curriculum? The program is now used in over 160 U.S. cities and growing in popularity, attributed in part to greater personalization.

Be sure to check out our look at the importance of embracing an interdisciplinary STEM approach and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

